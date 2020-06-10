For those of us who acknowledge years of racial inequality and brutality in this country and the world, the sight of impassioned and unrelenting protests gives a feeling of hope that perhaps now, finally, a change really is gonna come.
To the clueless and denying racists everywhere, hopefully these protests will bring awareness and understanding of the absurdity of anyone questioning why there aren't riots and looting when a white police officer is killed by a black person or to anyone who has the audacity to state that white lives don't matter.
Yes, this white, 62-year-old woman is hopeful that meaningful and lasting changes are coming and very hopeful that evil will be defeated in November.
Denise Candia, Bakersfield