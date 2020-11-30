Health professionals have to study for years to learn things. Politicians have to win an election, and they learn things, too. Doctors say, “Be careful - this stuff can kill you.” It’s like slowly drowning and can bring nurses to tears. Me, too.
But many of our leaders in government are also intelligent, think otherwise, and are not bashful to say so. Budgets aside, they know that if they are not careful, the voters might take away their prestige at the next election.
Not so with Gov. Gavin Newsom — look at how much heat he has taken for putting a mask on businesses. Yes, he should have worn a mask at that fancy-schmancy restaurant that until he walked through the door, never had crow on the menu. I wonder if, like him, it was grilled.
Of course money is necessary for life and tax revenues, but like that undertaker in "The Godfather" novel knew, there is nothing so final as death.
Perhaps we should add COVID-19 to religion and politics as subjects we should not discuss at the virtual holiday dinner table. I know who I believe, and boy, am I glad I have good insurance.
Matthew Clinton Jett, Oildale