A recent letter to the editor spoke out against public employee unions ("Letter to the Editor: Public employee unions," Nov. 29). The writer states teachers unions only push their candidates.
What he fails to talk about is public unions support candidates who will work to protect public education. These associations will support any candidate who wants to protect quality public education. They support actions that will protect public education. When private entities routinely outspend the teachers' association by 10 times or more, that should be the issue to show how important the association is in protecting quality education.
Privatizing education will not help kids, it will just give private investors access to public tax money. This money grab will create underpaid professionals, and underfunded classrooms as profits are spread to shareholders. Access for our most vulnerable and needs based students will be compromised. Without public associations fighting for the best practices and protections for our students, these private entities will spend their lobbying money to destroy safeguards and protections for students that encourage learning so they can cut programs to increase profits. We need public associations to fight to protect quality education everywhere.
Darrell Winger, Bakersfield