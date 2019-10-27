Halloween may be fun for us but for our pets many dangerous situations arise.
COSTUMES: Please remove all accessories from children. Animals and younger children need to be protected from being hit, stabbed, shot or attacked/bullied in any way. Children transform into the character of their costume. The costume itself represents either a fictional character (princess, pirate, Superman, Spiderman) or one we encounter on a personal level (police officer, firefighters). Costumes often come with accessories. There may be wands, knives, swords, daggers, axes, play guns. Accessories become weapons with the excitement, added sugar, overstimulation and of course acting out as the character of the costume. Animals and smaller children often become innocent victims of actions carried out with the accessories.
OPEN DOORS: Please secure animals in a safe location behind a door in another room until the night’s activities have ended. Opening doors for handing out candy, letting in friends and family, children going in and out often allow animals to escape the house many times unnoticed. Animals become scared and run looking desperately for safety. Others will follow children only to become lost in a crowd. It could result in being lost, injured or killed in traffic.
OPENED GATES: Please take the time to lock or secure gates so they cannot be opened by anyone on Halloween. It is not uncommon for gates to be opened by others allowing dogs that otherwise are safely enclosed in your yard.
CANDY: Please keep all candy safely out of reach of pets and children. Candy is not meant to be consumed by animals. Not only is the candy dangerous to pets but the wrapping surrounding the candy is dangerous. Cellophane can become caught in the throat becoming difficult to remove causing choking. Candy itself is poisonous. Sugar-free candy contains chemicals which will kill pets. Chocolate is poisonous to dogs. You may think, “My dog has eaten chocolate and was fine." That may be true. There will always be that one time chocolate will act differently and either make the animal very sick or kill it.
Our pets are part of our family and need to be protected. We have a responsibility to keep them safe in any way possible. This is a one-night event that is very dangerous in so many ways to our pets. Protect them to prevent any harm.
Monti Skiby, former director of education for the Bakersfield SPCA