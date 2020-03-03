During an late afternoon lunch with my wife, we decided to dine at one of our favorite restaurants. While being seated, we were distracted by a table with seven members across from us. One individual in particular caught our attention, a young female teen who had a surgical mask around her face. She had been coughing chronically. This behavior caught my attention, especially with what is going on with the coronavirus outbreak. We elected to move three tables back, as the table was available.
Moving forward, it is my opinion the manager of the establishment and/or any other place of businesses in town, should address anyone wearing a mask. Are they wearing a mask for prevention or are they wearing it because they are truly sick? If they are ill and evidence shows they are ill, they need to be removed from the establishment for the health and safety of all the other diners and staff. If you're sick, stay home and be considerate of others.
Restaurants have the right to refuse customer service to anyone if deemed necessary. This coronavirus threat is going to travel, and these establishments need to address this and assure confidence with their loyal customers they will provide reassurance moving forward.
Art Hernandez, Bakersfield