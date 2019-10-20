Here in modern times my biggest beef is climate change denial. My second biggest beef is dust, leaf, grass (pick your poison — usually mostly dust) blowers and their two-cycle exhaust. Back in the old days gardeners used to use palm fronds or big brooms to put the little bits of particulate matter back on to the lawns, cleaning the driveways and sidewalks, sort of like environmentally friendly manual labor. My third biggest beef is our compulsion to beautify our homes by severely pruning back our trees every fall. I've been hearing chainsaws every morning and afternoon for some weeks now, destroying living, breathing, carbon absorbers. Trees and plant help us live here on Earth. They exist to merely protect us from ourselves, and our unforgivable (for future generations) denial of reality. Let's look to sustainable resources (like our forever, until further notice, sun) instead of pumping carbon filled fossil fuels back into our air and destroying the only things that will save this Earth.
More trees. More oxygen.
John O'Connell, Bakersfield