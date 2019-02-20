After lengthy consideration, I believe our nation is in dire need of a constitutional amendment to rectify a problem that third, fourth or fifth graders may have in spelling — let's change the names to "Febuary" and "Wensday" and delete the unnecessary extra letters. And while we're amending our constitution, let's also add a provision that would preclude regular payments and retroactive payments for all elected federal officials, and any that such elected persons might appoint, any time a segment of the federal workforce is forcibly suspended for reasons related to Congress' inability to pass budget legislation and get it signed into law.
Good luck.
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi