I have a few questions for people who believe that President Trump has done everything he promised. You know, "promises made and promises kept"? Where is the beautiful wall? Where is the beautiful health care that will be so good you can't believe it? Why are more troops in the Middle East? Where is the incredible infrastructure? Where is trickle down? Why the enormous deficit spending even before the COVID-19 crisis? Why haven't drug price gone down even though the pharmaceutical companies received huge tax breaks? I need someone to set me straight on this stuff. Thanks in advance.
Eric Tikanen, Bakersfield