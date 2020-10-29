Every time a Democrat politician opens their mouth, it reminds me of the word “projection,” which basically means to attribute bad things you have done or wish to do onto someone else. Democrat politicians constantly seek to put blame on someone else for anything that will be a negative for their own reelection.
Everyday there are letters in this paper saying wild stuff about President Trump that has no basis in truth. It gets tiresome to say the least, to have otherwise “normal” people say stuff that is a blatant attempt to smear the president and by default smear anyone who voted for him or agrees with him. It is a sickness when people can't see that their words can cause harm to others who have done nothing wrong.
Mike Ladd, Bakersfield