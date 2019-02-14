Lately I've seen calls from "progressives" or socialists to "take on" the agriculture and oil industries. I'm wondering what would hold up our economy in this state if that were to happen. Many businesses have already been taxed and over regulated out of the state thereby decreasing the tax base. We have more road taxes, gas taxes, the highest DMV fees, but do the roads get any better? If money was the answer to these problems, couldn't cutting welfare money to illegals and generational recipients go a long way to emulate health care costs?
As someone who's started businesses and created jobs by working seven days a week, it seems those complaining about the system are those least willing to participate in it. Health care and education are not free. These things are paid for by entities such as the evil oil and agriculture businesses. The "rich" are already paying the highest tax rates and if you tax them at a 70 to 80 percent rate they will shut down and stop producing jobs.
I suggest that the "millennials" who lean toward socialism only look at Venezuela to see how that's working. The Soviet Union had a class elite which shopped at elite stores and average citizens were relegated to stores with shortages of merchandise.
Someone once said, "Capitalism is the unequal distribution of wealth. Socialism is the equal distribution of poverty."
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield