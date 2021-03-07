The people of Kern County have continuously made it clear to the Kern County Board of Supervisors that the authorization of more than 67,000 new oil wells would undeniably harm our low-income communities, people of color and children. At this point, if the board decides to allow the permitting of these oil wells, they are clearly, loudly and unquestionably stating that they don’t care about these vulnerable and neglected populations.
It must also be stated that during a previous meeting, planning committee members Greg McGiffney, Ron Sprague and Lauren Skidmore made the argument that Kern County residents are misinformed and ignorant since they drive cars in midst of a climate crisis. Unfortunately, McGiffney, Sprague and Skidmore are frighteningly uninformed and embarrassingly obtuse about the lack of public transportation infrastructure and have no regard for equity and mobility for all.
Kern County folks are far from misinformed. They have done their research. They are aware that one in five children in Bakersfield have asthma. They are aware that in 2020, Bakersfield ranked first for annual particle pollution, second for 24-hour particle pollution and third for high ozone days.
After hundreds of emails, voicemails, public comments and petition signatures, if the Kern County Board of Supervisors approves the 67,000 new oil wells, it can never be denied that they don’t care about the lives of their constituents. It will be painfully obvious that they prefer oil and personal profit over human lives. The blood will forever be on their hands.
— Maricruz Ramirez, Bakersfield