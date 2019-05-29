During the presidency of George W. Bush, Vice President Dick Cheney and Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld persuaded the president to declare war on Iraq. The U. S. Congress unanimously voted to declare war, and in 2003 we invaded Iraq.
Under the leadership of Saddam Hussein, Iraq had allegedly developed weapons of mass destruction. After the loss of 5,000 American casualties and billions of American dollars over the following decade, we know that intelligence information to be false.
The Iraq War created instability in that entire region of the world. Those conditions are thought to be responsible for the birth of ISIS.
Our current president expressed his intention, even during his campaign, to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, which the U.S. had entered into with European allies in 2015. President Trump withdrew from that agreement without bringing our allies into the decision-making process. The agreement was defended by Britain, France and Germany. International nuclear inspectors deemed Iran to be compliant with the agreement.
Now, with cabinet members who echo the inclinations of the Bush White House, we appear to be on the brink of another war. Are we willing to sacrifice the blood of our youngest generation of adults to the idolatry of war?
Let us be certain that we have all the true facts in this Iran issue. Please urge your representatives in Washington to proceed with extreme caution.
Betty Sawyer Stephens, Bakersfield