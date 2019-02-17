With 97 votes, Bakersfield voters barely passed the sales tax measure. This tax expects to bring in a revenue of $50 million to the general fund deemed specifically to be used for public safety, homelessness and parks.
Skeptical business interests and organizations pressured the city to promise if it were passed that there would be an oversight committee appointed to prevent the money being used for other purposes, i.e. pension fund deficits. However, the specific procedures to appoint members to this committee by the city council was not at all clear. According to the city’s application for appointment, “The intended makeup of the Committee is a diverse demographic cross section of the community in business, leadership, accounting and related fields.”
However, it was a great surprise to many qualified applicants that the city specifically encouraged and named organizations to have their members a seat on the committee. There are only nine seats on the committee and these organizations named numbered five.
It appeared that the application process was a sham to some because seats were apparently promised prior to the application process. A vigorous discussion was had by the council, and a questionable process was adopted which guaranteed the outcome heavily favored business organizations and not individuals.
Our council members appointed qualified individuals, but this resulted in a non-diverse group to serve three years on this very important oversight committee.
