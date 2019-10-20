One day in April 1984, I first got my hands on a computer. It was just a short-term assignment, but it was a start. The computer, of course, was very cranky and slow, in those early days. I played with it, teased it, ran races with it and accommodated to its variable pace. Great fun.
That start became the genesis of a 15-year career with that firm, and a life career in the computer game. I became the "computer guy" for that firm and several others. I am still employed on a part-time basis, developing software for Excel and Word.
A day or so before my big opportunity, an identical opportunity arose for a black woman who was sent out on a temporary assignment. After one day, the owner called the agent and told her to take the woman off the job.
"I can't do that," was the response.
"If you ever want to do business with me again, you'll do it." So that's the way it worked out.
The job opportunity this woman was denied was the one offered to me the next day. Only after several years was this story told to me. What I might have done if I had known, I can only speculate. I can't be sure that I would have resigned in protest.
I only know that I feel a lot of shame over this. It's proof that racism is not altogether conquered.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield