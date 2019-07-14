The U.S. Department of Agriculture reportedly found 1,000 fleas on a CALM fisher cat and stated this was the cause of death. Also a CALM skunk's death occurred due to starvation.
These are quite objective and easily proved or disproved. Am I to assume CALM is accusing the USDA of lying?
I am not a veterinarian, but I think I can safely say the deaths were slow and agonizing.
As for only having eight zookeepers, that seems like very low staffing and could be a reason why these animals suffered long and hard, unseen by all.
This city needs some housecleaning. It is developing a horrible reputation of cruelty toward babies, children and animals.
Jean Hughes Gutierrez, Bakersfield