Several radio stations have banned the playing of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” because some suggests it alludes to rape or, at least, a man not accepting “no” as an answer. Why stop with this one song? There are countless other songs that have suggestive, inappropriate or offensive lyrics.
The chorus to “Sweat” By Inner Circle suggests sexual assault. The Police's hit song “Don’t Stand to Close to Me” is a teenage girl’s fantasy of having a relationship with her teacher. In another of their songs, “Every Breath You Take,” the lyrics, “Every move you make/Every vow you break/Every smile you fake/Every claim you stake/I'll be watching you,” is indicative of stalking. “Brick House” by The Commodores can be construed as sexual harassment. The list goes on and on.
But why stop there? Why not ban patriotic songs like “Home on the Range” because, due to animal cruelty, the buffalo no longer roam. Or, our national anthem, because the third verse of Francis Scott Key’s poem details the killing of slaves.
During this season to giving, rather than ask others to “make a change” to correct the social ills that plague the world in which we live, why not start with “the man in the mirror”? That’s what I’m going to do as I listen to a few Christmas songs like “Baby It’s Cold Outside.”
Vernon McKnight, Bakersfield