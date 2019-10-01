I support the ongoing important issue involving our community homelessness. Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood need our support to implement a county ordinance to detain and arrest those who are mentally ill, under the influence of a control substance, loitering, destroying, illegally confiscating personal and business property.
At about 7 a.m. Friday while driving on H Street behind Adventist Health Bakersfield, I saw a tall slender man with only shorts on. No T-shirt or shoes walking on the sidewalk. He immediately stopped and faced a city traffic pole and began to scream and yell at it violently. As a retired CDCR supervisor, this behavior is all too familiar. I would classify him as clinician critical case management.
My opinion is he poses a threat to the safety and security of our community and our citizens. These individuals should be addressed via Kern Medical under the guidance of Laura’s Law Mental Health treatment. The alternative that is soon to be vacant is the deactivation of Mesa Verde. City and county officials can look into this unit for homeless detainment, as well as Kern County Lerdo with the sheriff’s additional 600 beds for closer supervision while being reviewed and processed. These individuals need help whether they like it or not. Taking a proactive stance will deter others. Failure is not an option; proposals and solutions need to be implemented.
Art Hernandez, Bakersfield