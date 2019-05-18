Last December I sent in my wife’s driver's license renewal to the DMV along with a check for payment. It's now May and still no license.
I came across additional people who have had the same problem. I went to my bank to get a copy of my cancelled check to prove I had paid the fees. It turns out the DMV cashed the check about two weeks after I sent it in last December.
The clerk at my bank said he knew exactly what I needed as customers come in all the time with the same problems, not only on driver's licenses but on registration tags. I knew that the DMV was troubled, but what a mess it really is.
I went online to schedule an appointment so I wouldn’t have to wait there all day, and the earliest I could get was the end of June, about six weeks away. I can only hope that local law enforcement knows about this problem if my wife gets stopped for some reason.
To everyone out there, keep a copy of your paid DMV paperwork with you in the event you are stopped. One gentleman told me he had to pay his fees a second time because the DMV had no record of it being paid. He paid as he didn’t want to wait all day again at the DMV.
I say let’s privatize the DMV.
Mark Rhoades, Bakersfield