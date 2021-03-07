On Monday, Kern County supervisors will vote on whether to allow a massive expansion of oil and gas drilling with 67,000-plus new wells over the next 20 years. The supervisors must vote “no.”
With unprecedented wildfire, drought, floods and other extreme events in California, it is clear that we are already deep into climate chaos. We must wean ourselves off of fossil fuel use and shift to clean, sustainable and equitable energy sources as quickly as possible while ensuring good jobs for those currently employed in the industry.
Fossil fuel extraction directly deepens the climate crisis by emitting methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that is many times more potent over two decades than carbon dioxide. This is in addition to the emissions from burning fossil fuel products.
Oil and gas drilling is devastating the health of Kern County residents who live, work and go to school near these wells. People of color, lower-income communities and children are disproportionately impacted. One in four children in the southern Central Valley has asthma, among many other chronic health conditions directly linked to fossil fuel extraction and burning.
Renewable energy is our future with major job growth in clean energy every year. The oil and gas industry, on the other hand, is dying and no longer a reliable job source. It’s time to prioritize a just transition for oil and gas workers, their families, and their communities to a climate-safe and healthy economy.
— Ellie Cohen, The Climate Center