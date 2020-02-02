President Trump has recently signed multiple trade agreements with China, Mexico, Canada and others that will directly benefit Kern County. Democrats have largely concentrated on impeachment for three years.
As Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz (who voted for Hillary Clinton) pointed out, even if there was a quid pro quo with regard to aid to Ukraine, it is not an impeachable offense. In fact, presidents hopefully should ask for conditions before turning over billions of dollars of our tax money.
Meanwhile, Democrats in California are concentrating on running out the oil business. I sometimes wonder if they even realize where the money comes from that they so aptly waste. Shouldn't they first concentrate on cleaning up our cities, many of which are littered with feces and dirty needles? And then there's the homeless lured here because of our liberal social service policies and easy access to drugs.
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield