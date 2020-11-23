I whole heartedly agree with the cartoon in Thursday's paper regarding price raising during this crisis we are facing. We also are facing hardships like any business, but that does not mean they can scam people who have been loyal customers for years.
We have let some restaurants know that we will never come back when all this mess is over. They are trying to recover their losses from the few people who are coming back to them. Take the loss and learn from it. You will never make it back up, and you will also lose those people who will remember your gouging. I will not name the places that are doing this; they know who they are. Shame on you.
One well-known meat market where I used to buy my meats told me they need it, we have it and they will pay for it regardless of price. Not anymore. Someone else will open a meat market that will be fair to the people they serve. The public does remember.
Johnny Duran, Bakersfield