The only president I ever hated and despised was President Carter. The only other president that I do not care for is President Trump. If he had quit using Twitter and calling people names, he might have been a good president. He alienated a lot of good people. His style was gruff and not at all what I expected the president to be.
The jury is still out on President Biden. He can bring this country together, or he can follow radical socialist policies that can tear us apart. I guess we will just have to wait and see!
Robert C. Yoon, Bakersfield