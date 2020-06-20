Every day there is a new poll from some source that quotes numbers with regard to who is voting for who and who has the lead, all followed with a bit of skepticism after failing predictions in 2016. It sure would be nice if they explained how they conducted their polling and what the questions are. Some pollsters only call landlines, while others call cellphones, or both. Could the skewed results be as simple as Republicans implementing more call blocking or simply not answering unknown numbers than Democrats do? I'm thinking that generally speaking, many Democrats are eager to answer the call and voice their support for their guy, whereas the Republicans know all that really matters is showing up at the voting both and casting a real vote. Time will tell, just don't be shocked if the polls are wrong yet again.
Jim Wood, Bakersfield