Our president is telling us that there is a crisis at our southern border. Do not believe him. That “crisis” is one he has manufactured for a multitude of reasons. I do not buy any of it. The real crisis is in the White House.
When our president throws a tantrum to get what he wants, we are in a crisis. When our president holds his country hostage over a border wall, we are in a crisis. When our president lies to us on national TV from the Oval Office, we are in a crisis. Crisis, a time of intense difficulty or danger. A perfect description of the position our president has put us in domestically, globally, economically, politically and morally.
David George, Bakersfield