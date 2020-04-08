President Trump was being aspirational when he said the country would reopen by Easter and set the date as a possible goal. Christians celebrate this day as the holiest holiday. President Trump did not use this date to be sacrilegious, as Michael Gerson is making the president out to be ("Trump's Easter festival of infection," March 30). For this writer to suggest that President Trump "is proposing a resurrection that would fill graves” is absurd.
The president has done so much to help New York, Florida, Louisiana, California and other areas that are considered “hot spots" of the coronavirus by supplying medical equipment, supplies and everything that each state is asking for. President Trump has allowed each governor to manage their states — this is what a good democratic president does. If the states need assistance from the federal government, all they have to do is get in touch with the president, just like New York Gov. Andrew Coumo and our Gov. Gavin Newsom did.
President Trump just signed the stimulus package trying to keep this country afloat and do as much as he can for the America people. He also has an awesome task force, consisting of Drs. Deborah Birx, Anthony Fauci and Stephen Hahn. President Trump is trying to keep America safe!
I thank our military of all branches that are protecting us. I am so thankful for the physicians, nurses and other medical personnel who are keeping us healthy and are saving lives everyday, as well as all other services that go out and deliver our goods (food, medical products, paper products, mail, etc.).
Furthermore, President Trump, everyday, gives a briefing to the American people on what his team is doing. Unfortunately, only a few want to know the real truth and want to hear and understand it. The only motivation that President Trump has is to keep our economy going, keep our country safe from the “invisible enemy," coronavirus, as well as other visible enemies.
Gracie Johnstone, Bakersfield