A couple of points that I would like to comment on :
1. Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election with a majority of the electoral votes. To this very day, short-minded liberal and socialistic individuals representing the Democrat Party and several national news media outlets continue to refuse to accept the decision of the voters and are waging an all-out war on his policies and his character to try to erode the progress that has been made in our country since his election. He is not your traditional "politician," which is why he is as effective as his decisions and actions have shown. And he is living "rent-free" in the minds of his detractors who just don't get it.
2. The word is ILLEGAL, as in illegal immigration. It refers to people who try to circumvent our immigration laws in order to get into our country. Illegal actions are wrong, which means they are not to be allowed. When did the word "illegal" become so difficult to define? It's not — it still means against the law. And so many people try to hide the word "illegal" because when attached to the word "immigration," it shows exactly what's going on at our southern border. No getting around it; it's wrong .
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield