President Donald Trump's response to the tragic shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh is astoundingly inappropriate, yet so predictable.
He said, “We can't let evil change our life and change our schedule,” then proceeded with a MAGA rally. Where is the empathy? Where is the heartfelt compassion? He could not even take one day away from campaigning to lead our country in showing the decency and humanity one would expect in this situation.
Events such as this do change our lives and do change our schedules, at least long enough for us to show our respect for the victims and to reflect on the consequences we continue to face as a nation from the hatred and bigotry that appears to be increasing in our lives. Despite this tone-deaf display from our president, I continue to believe that the collective decency and kindness of individual citizens will win out and keep us a civil society that believes in and works toward the common good.
David George, Bakersfield