On Nov. 9, Pfizer announced a new COVID-19 vaccine that has shown over 90 percent effectiveness in its data and now goes to the FDA for its approval. It is expected that this process will take approximately two to three weeks. Once approved, it will be ready for mass distribution.
Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s plan to develop vaccines for COVID-19, has already signed an agreement with Pfizer in July for up to 600 million doses once approved. More recently, the White House has promised Pfizer $1.9 billion for the first 100 million doses. This vaccine will be made available to the public at no charge.
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was appalled by the comment made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo about the Pfizer announcement. He said this is good news and bad. The good news is the vaccine will be ready by the first of the year; the bad news is he, Gov. Como, doesn’t trust the Trump administration for an equitable distribution plan.
Secretary Azar said the good governor needs to talk to his own staff. The federal government has already made plans to leave each state to its own demise. It is up to each state to develop its own strategy on how to reach out to its most vulnerable, and then advise the federal government where to ship the vaccines.
Someone needs to explain Operation Warp Speed to the president elect so he doesn’t reinvent the wheel. The vaccines and therapeutics are already coming before he can even get started.
Bill Dumont, Bakersfield