Supervisor Mike Maggard is right in his determination to preserve the Depression-era adobe structure in Hart Park ("Despite plea from preservationists, Hart Park adobe still on chopping block, March 1").
As a product of the Works Progress Administration, the structure is probably eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. Among the criteria for nomination to the National Register are structures that "are associated with events that have made a significant contribution to the broad patterns of our history." The Depression is clearly such a national event that also significantly impacted Kern County.
In a 370-acre park, there is ample space to accommodate this small structure. Further, an exhibit in the building could inform visitors about important national history that was experienced locally.
The county owns the building and therefore has the complete authority to determine its future.
Mark Smith, Bakersfield