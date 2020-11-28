Reading the article about the history of the old Sinaloa restaurant ("ROBERT PRICE: City might preserve more historic buildings if property owners had this simple, common incentive," Nov. 22) and looking at the photo in The Californian, it occurred to me that Bakersfield is missing a bet that the old Sinaloa sign would be a great addition to Pioneer Village. It is a great old sign and certainly needs to be restored.
We have some great memories eating there with some of the best Mexican food anywhere at the time. It is certainly a Bakersfield icon and the sign needs to be preserved. At this time, we have no idea what's going to happen to the building. I'm thrilled that finally the citizens of Kern County are starting to take interest in the preservation of historical treasures. It's about time since so many have been lost over the decades. Personally I would love that the building could also be preserved and possibly repurposed to preserve our history.
Michael Harp, Bakersfield