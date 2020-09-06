Gov. Gavin Newsom has basically told churches to go to the back of the bus, giving preferential treatment to “essential” businesses and protestors. Other state governors have done the same thing.
A recent Supreme Court case decided 5-4 in support of Nevada’s governor giving preferential treatments to casinos over churches, in which Nevada's governor passed an order that allowed casinos and theaters to have 500-plus people, while churches limited to only 50, no matter how large the church building is. Justice Neil Gorsuch correctly pointed out in his dissenting opinion, “...the First Amendment prohibits such obvious discrimination against the exercise of religion. The world we inhabit today, with pandemic upon us, poses unusual challenges. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesar’s Palace over Calvary Chapel.”
Note George Washington’s farewell address: “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. ... The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and to cherish them.”
It was religious leaders who called for the end of slavery. It was religious leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. who pushed for civil rights. Their voices should be heard.
In favoring businesses, the governor has trusted in gold instead of God, thus becoming like Caesars of old, telling the people what to do and believe. We can decide for ourselves whether we want to peaceably assemble at casinos or church. Let’s recognize the value of freedom of religion and preserve it!
Tom Hampton, Bakersfield