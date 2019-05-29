In response to Lia Mendez’s Community Voices piece (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Farming the future,” May 22), her first premise states, “research suggests that we can expect to see global temperatures rise by about 10 degrees Fahrenheit in the next 40 years.” That is a ridiculous claim that even overstates the latest IPCC report by a factor of 10, which is in itself a subjectively flawed prediction made by computer models that to date have been demonstrably wrong. It was not a credible start to a well-intentioned plea that “we need to talk about climate change.”
I looked up Bakersfield’s historical climate data on our government NOAA website which has historical temperatures from 1928 forward and rainfall from 1889 forward. I plotted the actual numbers, didn’t alter any data and displayed the actual trend lines. Guess what? The number of days per year for temperatures above 100 degrees, 105 degrees and 110 degrees all clearly trend downwards. Bakersfield is cooling over the last 90 years.
Miss Mendez also quotes the EPA, “periods without rain are likely to become longer …” and unspecified researchers, “The decline in snowpack (in the Sierras)…” She may not have noticed this year’s rainfall slightly above average or this year’s snowpack in the Sierra’s 188 percent of average to date. I input the yearly inches of rainfall from the NOAA website from 1889 to current and drew the computer trend line. It is slightly increasing in time over the last 130 years. Bakersfield is not getting less rainfall.
If we are going to talk factually, try presenting facts about where we live.
Link to NOAA Bakersfield temperature: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/hnx/bfl/normals/KBFL%20Extreme%20Temps.pdf
Link to NOAA rainfall: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/hnx/bfl/normals/bflh2oyr.pdf
Jeff Vaughan, Bakersfield