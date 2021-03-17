Regarding Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) statements, he had no fears as Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol on Jan 6. Insisting the insurgency — which wielded tear gas, weapons, stormed police lines, broke through and ravaged the Capitol, destroyed at will, as well as having people urinate and defecate in defiance of all respectability and resulted in five deaths and dozens injured — were really harmless patriots. Patriots acting reasonably and responsibly displaying their support for Trump. Downplaying what was really an attempted political coup hatched by former President Trump.
Then, adding insult to injury, the GOP senator speculated if Black Lives Matter or Antifa supporters invaded on Jan 6, instead of Trump supporters, his perspective was radically different. He said, "I might have been a little concerned."
It's shameful, some 150 years after the end of slavery, and 60-plus years after expanded voting rights, that many, particularly Republicans, still differentiate motivations based solely on skin color, and not the reality of political disenfranchisement or institutional racism. Circumstances largely rooted in the undercurrents of the GOP agenda. Circumstances championed by the now defeated Trump.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield