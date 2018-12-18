Regarding the recent performance of "Opera Scenes" presented at CSUB, I simply must write to say it was superb. Presented by Peggy Sears, Soo-Yeon Park and, I am sure, the assistance of dozens, it was a marvel of professionalism. From the excellent choice of scenes to the costumes, to the sets, to the amazing singing and acting ability of the performers. It was an evening of high quality entertainment.
It was so obviously lovingly and laboriously rehearsed and staged, as to rival anything we have seen in larger cities, with more professional casts. We here in Bakersfield are fortunate to have such a delightful source of entertainment every year, and we don't have to pay a fortune, drive 150 miles or fight the traffic and parking problems.
Dorothy Vokolek, Bakersfield