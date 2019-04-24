At a recent press conference, Congressman Kevin McCarthy railed against the efforts of Democrats in Congress to obtain President Donald Trump’s tax returns. He lambasted lawmakers who “weaponized our government to go after people because they disagree with them.” McCarthy complained about their alleged lack of interest in productive legislation and unwillingness to accept the presidential election. McCarthy’s righteous indignation is comical when juxtaposed with his and Donald Trump’s cynically partisan actions.
McCarthy conveniently forgets he engaged in the exact same conduct he claims is so detestable. McCarthy famously bragged on Fox News that a congressional investigation of the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi was a political bludgeon used to weaken Hillary Clinton.
McCarthy also has a short memory regarding the actions of the president. Donald Trump claims presidential harassment regarding the release of his tax returns, but he demanded President Obama’s birth certificate and pushed the abhorrent birther conspiracy up until he was the Republican presidential nominee. Also, Trump regularly makes not-so-veiled threats to weaponize the government against political foes. He has suggested media outlets and "Saturday Night Live" be investigated by the FCC or have their licenses revoked for allegedly being unfair to him — a disconcerting attempt to limit free speech.
Hyper-partisanship is undoubtedly a problem in today’s politics. However, both sides of the political spectrum are guilty and it is disingenuous of Congressman McCarthy to pretend he is not part of the problem. If McCarthy is so concerned, he must first practice what he preaches.
Jeb Blain, Bakersfield