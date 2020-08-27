I listened to Gov. Newsom say he wanted to investigate why the power companies are having rolling blackouts. I can save the state a lot of time and money. He needs to look no further than the nearest mirror. He and his predecessor Gov. Jerry Brown mandated that the power companies buy all this renewable energy, without also mandating they also upgrade and improve their infrastructure to carry more load due to increased demand and also have enough backup or what is also called peaker power to meet the need when the demand is high.
The backup power is designed to be used when the sun isn’t shining or the wind is not blowing, also when the demand is above normal. The problem is that most of these plants are natural gas fired (carbon fuel), and with all the emission standards the state and county now require, it has put most of them out of business; unless they spend millions to comply, buy expensive carbon credits or pay big fines for exceeding limits. The end result of all this is the power companies haven’t upgraded their infrastructure in years; in fact as we all know, they don’t even maintain what they already have properly. The only choice is to buy imported power, and that’s expensive, but no problem, they just pass it on to the ratepayers.
So here we are, back to 2001, with rolling blackouts and the highest rates in the nation, and no new backup power plants being built. I guess everyone just needs to purchase their own backup generator while the governor investigates the problem, or better yet, he goes the way of Gray Davis.
Bill Beckham, Bakersfield