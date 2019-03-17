On Memorial Day in 2017, I thought it would be smart to take my camera and walk along North Chester taking pictures of the dozen or more pot shops, as I wanted to do a story in our news letter.
After I had taken about six pictures of different shops, I was attacked by two thugs who came out of their pot shops in the 1700 block. They tried to grab my camera and told me to stop taking pictures. I quickly shoved my camera in my pocket and walked away as they yelled and chased me off. I have kept this to myself but now as May 24 comes closer, I want to let people know the real truth about these fine shops.
As we volunteer in our group to prevent minors from purchasing, stealing or getting adults to buy alcohol for them in the community, don't you think that we have the same problem with these pot shops (North Chester, Roberts Lane, Airport Drive and some in residential neighborhoods)?
Enough is enough. Attention parents that care about their kids going to school, doing their homework and making sure they grow up to be good citizens, do these cannabis stores fit that equation?
I know this battle is not over. As for the people who believe in legalization, this will bring more work and problems for our schools, our sheriff and caring parents. Marijuana does not make us smarter, more reliable or respectable. We have enough drug use with spice, heroin, meth and alcohol ruining our lives. Maybe on May 24 the good people will win this battle, at least for now.
Fred T. Enyeart, Oildale