In 1974, I joined the Bakersfield Fire Department and at that time both fire departments had separate funding sources. The city funded its services from property taxes and general fund monies, and the county was funded by taxes on the oil reserves.
Since that time, one thing was certain: when the oil tax money was low, the Kern County Fire Department always looked to consolidate with the Bakersfield Fire Department. It saw a stable source of income and felt that it was its right to access it and consolidating the two departments was the answer. Always the pitch was “better service for the citizens” when study after study showed that the best service to the citizens was for the Bakersfield Fire Department to take over service in the metro area and for the Kern County Fire Department to concentrate on the rural Kern communities.
Now, once again, the oil money is low and the current chief of the KCFD is talking consolidation. I am reminded of a saying, the definition of madness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome.
Alan Neumann, Bakersfield