If the federal building in Portland was not being protected by federal police, it would now be burning embers. Portland authorities would not allow their own police to protect it so federal officers were sent in — not gestapo or storm troopers — but people like you and me who happen to be police officers.
If it were destroyed, the people who did it would look at each other and say, “Now what? What have we accomplished?” In my opinion they are showing others what much of our country will look like if socialists are elected this fall. Hatred will play a big part in this election. It is sometimes very hard to listen to our president speak, the petty things he often says, his repetitive nature, but I do believe in his message for America.
Dennis Shults, Bakersfield