While reading Richard Thesken’s column (“COMMUNITY VOICES: The future of our planet,” April 30), I flashed back to the early 1970s. Many voices said it would be irresponsible to have children, bringing them into a doomed world. Fortunately, most people were optimists and chose to have families. Those children now have children, and in some cases, grandchildren of their own. The world’s population has more than doubled from 3.684 billion in 1970 to 7.594 billion in 2018. The percentage of people living below the international poverty line (in the U.S. $1.90 per day) has decreased from 42 percent in 1981 to 9 percent in 2018.
I would like to comment on two proposals from Theksen’s editorial. Alarmist tones of the late 1960s and early 1970s did not result in “lowering our population.” I do not think it will do so now. Unemployment in the United States is approaching levels not seen since the Great Depression as “non-essential businesses” close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It appears one person’s consumption is another’s job.
David Hand, Bakersfield