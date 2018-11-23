At the time of this writing, there were 74 people confirmed dead in the Camp and Woolsey fires, and still mounting. The Camp Fire alone, near what was Paradise, is now the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history. And there are 1,011 people still reportedly missing (or presumed dead).
More than 12,000 structures were lost in Paradise, while approximately 9,700 of those were homes. Only about 200 structures survived the inferno.
Meanwhile, AccuWeather reports there are 129 million dead trees standing in California, which Gov. Jerry “Moonbeam” Brown refused to harvest. Presumably, he won’t allow those trees to be taken down, fearing spotted owls may die?
Then there is the diversion of spring runoff sent to the sea for the preservation of snail darters? Seemingly, for every so many gallons of drinking water we flush into the ocean, and during a drought, one snail darter may survive? Is this really what we voted for? I did not.
Additionally, Gov. "Moonbeam" vetoed a 2016 bipartisan fire safety bill, SB 1463, which was unanimously passed by our lawmakers, while blaming our wildfires on “climate change deniers,” among other things. Did one of those “deniers” light the match? How many climate deniers can we blame for these fires?
According to EID Climate, new Energy Information Administration data shows U.S. per capita carbon dioxide emissions are at their lowest levels since 1950. For those of you who somehow believe “carbon pollution” is in anyway contributing to global warming, which I believe is not manmade, and may not even exist.
A degree of temperature change does not cause Santa Ana winds, drought and/or bark beetle infestation. If poor forest management or global warming deniers are my only choices here, I vote for better forest management. And now Gov. "Moonbeam" is somehow blaming PG&E? Really?
William Nelson, Tehachapi