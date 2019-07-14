My husband and I moved to Ciayanca Valley in 1958 where the air was crystal clear and noted to be rated with the best quality of air in our country. We moved to Bakersfield a month ago to be closer to our son at our present age.
In the 61 years we lived in Ciayance, we have noted a great decline in Ciayanca's air quality as evident when you drop down into the valley coming from Maricopa. In previous years when you entered the valley, you could see from the east end of the valley to the west end. Now you're lucky to see half that distance! We do have semi-trucks on highway 166, but we certainly don't have fossil fuel processing plants and fugitive emission gas leaks.
What we do have is two large agricultural companies that continually plow and cultivate the soil creating dust and often leaving the land fallen without planting cover crops or watering. I often wonder if they have read the APCD's "Best Practices to Control Dust on Farmland" booklet or if the APCD ever comes to Ciayanca to check out their practices.
Mr. Gustavo Aguirre Jr. obviously works in agriculture; yet he failed to mention the small particulates of dust that farming creates that damages the air quality ("COMMUNITY VOICES: How the Central Valley air affected my daughter," May 21). Not to mention the many people in Bakersfield and outlying areas that have contacted valley fever from the air particles that are disturbed from cultivation. I feel he has left out half the story of the development of poor air quality in Bakersfield.
Then, naturally it has to be President Trump's fault as none of this ever happened before he became President.
