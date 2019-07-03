Joe Mathew's column should be sent to every single politician we have ("Make lawmakers our housing guinea pigs," June 23). They should all try living the way ordinary people do. Let them try putting up with their rules. Let them figure out how to pay rent, utilities, gas for their cars, food to feed their families, upkeep on cars plus insurance.
I think that they meant well when they were elected, but a year or two of living well with all the perks and high salaries, they forget what it felt like to just eke out a living when everything — food, gas, insurance — just keep going up.
Paula Raboy, Tehachapi