I would like to comment on the two governors from the states of Florida and Texas, regarding their all-expense paid trips to Martha's Vineyard and towns, cities throughout America.
This obvious political statement to our president is a attempt to hide the plague of illegal labor in America.
These people who come to America seeking freedom are now being used by American politicians so they can raise funds for their various political organizations on both sides of the political spectrum.
We need to take off our binders here in Bakersfield and go to our fields and big warehouses here in town and see this abuse first-hand. Let's get out of our own fantasy land when it comes to illegal labor here in America.
—William Guerrero, Bakersfield