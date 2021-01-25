I am not a nihilist in American politics. While watching our Rep. Kevin McCarthy finally distance himself from Donald Trump, my first instinct was “thank you.” He watched the building he works in, a sacred monument of democracy, be demeaned by the sitting president. He was fearful for his life, for his colleagues and for his staff. I’m not one to say “too little too late,” so instead I’ll say “thanks.”
But with almost no DNC money behind his opponent in a historically taken for granted district, he swallowed a weirdly close race in Kern County. Is he distancing himself from the leaving president because of his moral compass? He used to espouse bipartisanship. Ideally, the siege of the Capitol reminded him of his drive to protect American democracy. Or is he simply aware his constituency is changing and doesn’t want to be out of a job?
Kevin McCarthy, you have the specific privilege of a career that lets you reinvent yourself. Your constituents are more demanding and more diverse than they were when you first got elected. You have a window of time to articulate your political legacy and it’s now.
Crosby Damron, Bakersfield