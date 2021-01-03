Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to vote supporting or opposing Trump’s veto on the defense bill is a spineless refusal to do his duty as our representative to Congress ("McCarthy defends absence from vote overriding Trump's defense-bill veto," Dec. 30). He is rightfully reluctant to support Trump’s veto as Kern County is highly invested in military and defense spending with both Edwards and China Lake. Additionally, our county certainly strongly supports military personnel and veterans.
But, “My Kevin” is so invested in catering to Trump that he is terrified of opposing him. So Kevin is self-righteously choosing not to vote at all on constitutional grounds. If he was doing his duty under the Constitution, he would be stepping up to support the interests of his constituents rather than his own political fortunes.
Claudia Keith, Bakersfield