Recently, I read articles and watched news broadcasts about law enforcement officials, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, refusing to accept or enforce the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The role of law enforcement officials is to enforce the law, whether it is popular or not, not demonstrate their political beliefs. I know most law enforcement agencies have staffing issues and understand the concept of enforcing the spirit of the law. But this should not be confused with choosing which law/directive should be enforced.
I do not agree with all the governor’s decisions or actions, but I respect the office. Disagreements regarding laws or decisions can be addressed via methods other than disrespect and/or defiance.
The Riverside County sheriff should be removed from office for this political display. A poor manager/leader like this will establish a poor tone and create a toxic work environment, causing good employees to leave. Those who choose to remain will likely experience low morale and poor performance.
J.R. Rodriguez, Bakersfield