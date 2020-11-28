The curfew that was instated by Gov. Newsom has had nothing but negative feedback. Many people do not agree with the curfew and realize it will not contribute to decreasing the spread of COVID-19. The Kern County Sheriff's Office released a statement that it would not be responding to calls that are related to the curfew. If law enforcement is not going be monitoring people who violate the curfew, what is the purpose of it? If there are no consequences to violating it, then people are still going to go out as they please.
Newsom blames indoor activities for the spread of this disease. This was his way of indirectly shutting down businesses. He creates these restrictions that force businesses to close and it is hurting them. He provides no relief to them. Newsom needs to reevaluate his plan to reduce the spread of COVID-19, because what he is doing is clearly not working. His restrictions are useless and many people disregard them, like the curfew. Limiting where we can go, who can be in our homes and what times we can leave our home is unlawful. Gov. Newsom has overreached his power. COVID-19 is still as infectious as it is during the day and at night, whether it is inside or outside.
Shiann Herron, Bakersfield