The city of Bakersfield’s plan to save millions of taxpayer dollars by using Measure N monies and prepaying an annual payment instead of monthly payments with interest is an excellent example of prudent cash flow analysis.
This annual savings of nearly $1 million can now be used to add to the general fund reserve to further strengthen the city’s fiscal stability. It is estimated to save $8.7 million dollars over the next seven years. That is good news for the citizens of Bakersfield and could not have been possible without the passage of Measure N. As we move forward, it is always important to maximize the opportunities available as this proposal does.
Bob Smith, Bakersfield