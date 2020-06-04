Thank you so much for running Leonard Pitts' columns ("With the death toll mounting, Trump keeps tweeting," May 30). He always tells me what I'm thinking.
It is hard for me to believe how our fifth grade tweeting bully of a president can't look into a camera and, with feeling, tell those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 how sorry he is. He mostly reads off a paper that someone else has written, without any feeling.
I only hope that in November voters will think long and hard before putting their x next to Trump's name. The man who told us that he would not have time to play golf has played quite a bit so far. We must get class, morals and ethics back in the White House. I was a Republican for nearly 60 years, until the GOP started down this different path.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield